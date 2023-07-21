CHEYENNE — A line of restored World War II-era vehicles sit on display at the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base. Men dressed in era-accurate attire accompany them, many having restored the vehicles present.
Displayed as a part of the base’s Fort D.A. Russell Days events, the WWII section is one of many military demonstrations dedicated to history. Though they don’t open up the base to the public often, they do enjoy it when they can in collaboration with Cheyenne Frontier Days, said 90th Missile Wing public affairs Master Sgt. John Raven.
The events offer an opportunity to demonstrate military history, current practices and even provide space for hobbyists to display their work.
Military Vehicle Preservation Association coordinator Fred Harlow smiled as he described all of the work that goes into restoring a military vehicle.
“If I buy them as a piece of junk? Well, I paid $1,000 for the one I’m working on,” Harlow said. “And then you have to add all the accessories and stuff because they’ve been stripped, and some of them have holes.”
Harlow has restored roughly 20 military vehicles through the years. One of the most notable is a Jeep by the name of “Big Joe,” named for his son, Joseph. Though it has gone through different owners, Harlow can still recognize the Jeep and the memories it holds.
The Jeep isn’t just special because of the name, according to Harlow, it’s “because of the 8-year-old son that helped me do it top to bottom, and then we ran it for years.”
Harlow smiled as he recounted memories of restoring the Jeep and riding in parades with his son.
“He would get up there on that gun when he was 8 years old, and he thought he was something with that helmet on,” Harlow said. “Big Joe, I called it that because he was just a little guy. A play on words.”
Family involvement at Fort D.A. Russell Days isn’t uncommon. Raven’s kids have been able to enjoy the festivities in their first year attending, learning about military history and watching ax throwing.
“They love military history,” Raven said. “They like reading about it, and so getting to see the re-enactors is definitely a lot of fun.”
WWII isn’t the only era depicted. Depicting Revolutionary War-era games, 15-year-old Addie Young has been performing with Living History Days since she was 3.
“All my siblings have done it before,” Addie said. “ … It’s all volunteer based.”
The organization itself has been attending Fort D.A. Russell Days since 2009, and according to Addie’s mother, Erika Young, it’s largely driven by children.
“All these kids do their own research,” Erika said. “Most of them do their own sewing, even the boys. A lot of them make their own uniforms. That’s because we have full-blown battles during our event. … My daughter has been running stations since she was 12.”
Kids from kindergartners to recent high school graduates run around, playing period games and informing visitors of the history. A few wander into other demonstrations, avoiding big needles at replica medical tents and waiting for WWII vehicles to be moved so that they can sneak in a ride.
The kids aren’t the only ones who love to play with all of the historic paraphernalia.
“It’s a little boy that still has toys,” Harlow said when asked why he has volunteered for over 20 years. “I love my Jeeps, and I love scaring kids with those big needles. I love doing all that kind of stuff. It’s like you’re a little boy again.”
Harlow gets to play with his Jeeps whether it’s Fort D.A. Russell Days or not, but he said there is something special about the event.
“I like the people that come here,” Harlow said. “I like the diversity. They have the dogs, we get to watch the helicopters land. It’s just a good crowd that comes out here.”
The event provides a safe space for civilians and veterans to interact. Harlow recounted several instances where he was thanked for getting family members to open up about their service simply by taking them for a ride in the Jeeps and talking about his service with them.
“(They say) ‘Grandpa was talking,’” Harlow said. “‘He’s never talked about this stuff before you guys loosened up something in him.’ And they do. We take them for a ride if they’re a veteran and things like that, and it gets grandpa talking.”
Harlow started the WWII section of Fort D.A. Russell Days 21 years ago with a few other enthusiasts; since then, it has grown extensively. Composed of entirely private collections, the vehicles displayed also keep the history alive and spark interest in the next generation of re-enactors and history buffs.
Beyond the fun, Fort D.A. Russell Days shows the community that the base is there for them, whether they are active-duty, veteran or civilian.
“We love that we can put on Fort D.A. Russell Days for the public,” Raven said. “To come out and see the progression of things that we’ve had here at the base starting back in 1867 all the way to today. We love being able to put that on display, and just show the public that we’re here to stand alongside them — to be there if they need us.”
