FORT LARAMIE – Fort Laramie National Historic Site, in response to guidance from public health and National Park Service officials, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Sunday, Fort Laramie NHS began offering limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. All park facilities, including the Visitor Center and historic structures, will be closed to visitor access until further notice.
Outdoor spaces at Fort Laramie remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance. Park grounds will remain open sunrise to sunset.
The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Fort Laramie NHS during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.