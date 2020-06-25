CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne NAACP, United Christian Ministers Alliance and the Feminist Leaders for Reproductive Justice are hosting a forum from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Element Church.
Face masks are required.
“Changing the Narrative: Listening to Marginalized Voices” will also have a virtual option for attendance, platform pending. The purpose of the forum is to give marginalized voices in Cheyenne a platform to speak and discuss their experiences.
The forum is also asking people in positions of power to listen and to help with policy change.