CHEYENNE – Kits containing educational activities about Wyoming fossil fish are available free of charge to students.
The Wyoming State Geological Survey teamed up with the University of Wyoming Geological Museum, Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium and Science Kitchen to provide the kits in lieu of the in-person event held in previous years.
The kits will be distributed in Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Lander, Riverton, Jackson and also by mail. Kits may be requested through an online survey. Within the survey, you will identify your location, as well as choose a pickup time and date. Kits are free to pick up, but shipping costs will be required for kits that are mailed. Numbers of kits are limited. For additional information, visit http://wyomingspacegrant.org/sciencekitchen/fossil-fish-festival/.
The Fossil Fish Festival began in 2017 as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Knightia as the Wyoming State Fossil. Knightia were the first fossils discovered in Wyoming and are a common fossil fish of the Eocene Green River Formation. They are related to modern-day herring and once lived in an ancient lake system in Wyoming.
Activities in the kit are geared toward students in upper elementary school grades and explore aspects of Wyoming’s great fossil lakes that existed in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming, Colorado and Utah in the early Eocene – about 52 million years ago, when Wyoming was a more tropical environment.
Each kit includes a partially covered fossil fish-bit (heads, tails, rib cages, fins) from the Green River Formation, where participants will use the provided tools to learn to uncover, or “prepare,” and keep their own fish. Other activities focus on trona, one of Wyoming’s most unique resource that was deposited as a result of these large ancient lakes, as well as an activity about lake density, which directly resulted in the incredible preservation of fossil fish and deposition of trona.