CHEYENNE – May is National Foster Care Month, and the theme this year is “Foster Care as a Support to Families, Not a Substitute for Parents.”
Nationally, there are more than 437,000 children and youth in foster care. In Wyoming, there are over 950 children and youth in foster care, and over 450 certified relative/kin and non-relative foster homes.
“Available foster homes are a critical part of the child welfare system,” Ed Heimer, field administrator and licensed clinical social worker with the Wyoming Department of Family Services, said in a news release. “When children are removed from their home due to safety concerns and imminent danger, they need to be placed somewhere quickly and safely in a family type setting.”
Preventing the need for foster care is the most important goal in child welfare, and foster care should be the absolute last resort for maintaining the safety of children. However, when removal cannot be avoided, it is vitally important to make sure that the children and youth in the foster care system have as normal an experience as possible in what is inherently an abnormal situation.
Foster parenting plays an essential part in the well-being of children and youth in care and in the success of families in the child welfare system.
“We are very appreciative of all the love, support and nurturing being provided to children by foster parents,” Heimer continued. “We couldn’t do it without them!”
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, contact your local DFS office to speak to the Foster Care Coordinator for your area or visit the DFS website at https://dfs.wyo.gov/about/contact-us/.