...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Foundation awards grant for creation of Wildlife Conservation Education Trunks
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum has been awarded a grant from the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation through its Wyoming Youth for Natural Resources Grant. This grant will support the museum in two important ways.
First, the grant will fund the creation of two separate Wildlife Conservation Education Trunks. These trunks will teach Wyoming students about the importance of wildlife conservation, both at home in Wyoming and from across the globe.
Each trunk is packed with skulls, pelts, claws, antlers and more of many animals. Additionally, the trunks include animal commerce items confiscated from poachers and traffickers by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. These trunks are available free of charge to all teachers.
The grant also supports the museum by funding the shipping of these trunks to teachers across the state. The Wyoming Wildlife Foundation's support means that the trunks can be sent to teachers who would not normally be able to pick up the trunks at the State Museum in Cheyenne.