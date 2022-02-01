...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Four bikes delivered to Cheyenne children with special needs
CHEYENNE – Four Laramie County School District 1 students with physical disabilities were given bikes Saturday, thanks to local donations.
The bikes are pediatric adaptive tricycles, which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. They engage the full body and offer a strap on the pedals, as well as a trunk support system and harness. A parking brake and guide bar allow family and friends to guide the bike and help ensure safety, if needed. The bikes also offer a low transfer step, making it easier for kids to get on and off the bike.
In October, members of Cheyenne Firefighters Local 279 and the Rotary Club of Cheyenne agreed on a plan to buy and give away the four bikes to children with special needs. The Cheyenne Rotary Club funding came from business sponsorships, which donated $2,500 to the effort. The bike donation was one of several projects around the community funded by business sponsorships around Laramie County.
“There is no better feeling than to see the looks on the faces of the children receiving the bikes,” Rotary Club of Cheyenne President-Elect and Service Project Lead Traci Lacock said. “Thank you to the Cheyenne firefighters and the school district for facilitating this project, and thank you to our business sponsors for stepping up.”
Early this winter, physical therapists and other LCSD1 school staff sent emails to all parents in the LIFE and PALS classroom to ask if they would like their child entered in the drawing for the bikes. Parents were asked if they thought their child would benefit and enjoy riding the bikes. That led to 28 potential bikers being identified and a randomized selection of four students took place to receive the bikes.
“We just want to give a huge thanks to Local 279, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne, and all those who donated to make this possible,” Kacie Pugel, physical therapist at LCSD1, said. “The kids loved their trikes, and now they can ride around with their family and friends, just like any other kid!"