...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
The Joseph C. O’Mahoney Federal Center in Cheyenne photographed Thursday, June 3, 2021. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne men were recently sentenced in federal court for various offenses, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming.
Joshua Michael Archuleta, 34, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson for distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta received a sentence of 39 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment.
The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.
Jarvis Jefferson, 50, was sentenced Oct. 11 by U.S. District Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Jefferson received a sentence of 33 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
Jefferson was arrested during a traffic stop on March 29 because he had an active arrest warrant out of Laramie County for failing to appear. Two firearms were found in his vehicle during the traffic stop and arrest.
The crime was investigated by CPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Elmore.
Chad Allen Kemper, 50, was sentenced Oct. 11 by Judge Johnson for failing to register as a sex offender. Kemper received a sentence of 30 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. He was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
Kemper was arrested in Cheyenne for the offense. He has a lifetime sex offender registration requirement, following a conviction from December 2003 out of Iowa.
This crime was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom.
George Manzanares, 35, was sentenced Oct. 5 by Judge Johnson for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Manzanares received two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
This crime was investigated by the CPD and the FBI. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Forwood.