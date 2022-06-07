CHEYENNE – Four more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,824.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the newly reported deaths all happened in May. They included:
Tuesday's report was the first in three weeks to include deaths in Wyoming as a result of COVID-19, which arrived in the state in March 2020.
A total of 293 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1 million lives nationwide.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.