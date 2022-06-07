Virus FILE NEW 2022 3

CHEYENNE – Four more Wyoming residents have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the state's pandemic death toll to 1,824.

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday that the newly reported deaths all happened in May. They included:

  • An older adult Laramie County woman. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Big Horn County man. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Hot Springs County woman. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.
  • An older adult Weston County man. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Tuesday's report was the first in three weeks to include deaths in Wyoming as a result of COVID-19, which arrived in the state in March 2020.

A total of 293 Laramie County residents have died during the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1 million lives nationwide.

