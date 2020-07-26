CHEYENNE – The fourth annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will be held July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Cody Shooting Complex in Cody.
The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, along with match director ISCOPE LLC, are bringing the nationally recognized “multi-gun” competition back to Wyoming.
“Here in Wyoming, we cherish our right to own firearms and deeply respect what this means,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “Our Second Amendment, responsible and safe firearm ownership, and a true love of the outdoors all combine at events such as this and provide an excellent showcase for the rest of the world.”
This 12-stage multi-gun match will feature highly skilled participants from around the country. “Three Gun” competitions like the Governor’s Match requires shooters to hit a series of targets at varying ranges with three different weapons as quickly as possible. They are scored based on time and accuracy.
“Wyoming is fortunate to be able to host this national-level competition with such highly skilled participants,” Chris Floyd, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, said in the release. “It also provides us with another opportunity to show off our state’s spectacular outdoor opportunities, while also boosting the regional economy with additional recreation and tourism dollars.”
Event organizers have taken appropriate measures to protect participants and attendees against COVID-19, and virtually all of the activities will take place outdoors. Participation has been capped, as well, this year to coincide with public health orders.