CHEYENNE — As the fourth annual WyoGives virtual fundraising event approaches, more than 300 nonprofits hope to receive donations, the largest number of organizations to benefit yet.

In the past three years, WyoGives has raised over $6 million for nonprofits in Wyoming. The event will begin just after 12 a.m. July 12 and extend for a full 24 hours of donations.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

