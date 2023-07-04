CHEYENNE — As the fourth annual WyoGives virtual fundraising event approaches, more than 300 nonprofits hope to receive donations, the largest number of organizations to benefit yet.
In the past three years, WyoGives has raised over $6 million for nonprofits in Wyoming. The event will begin just after 12 a.m. July 12 and extend for a full 24 hours of donations.
“It really was born out of our board’s interest in putting together a statewide event to bring awareness and raise funds for Wyoming nonprofits in a 24-hour day of online giving,” Wyoming Nonprofit Network Executive Director Jody Shields said. “So, in addition to raising money, it brings a lot of attention to the great work our nonprofits are doing in the communities.”
WyoGives allows residents to support Wyoming’s nonprofits. Individuals can select the organizations they want to support and, in many cases, have their donations matched.
There will be a $1 million match provided by the Hughes Charitable Foundation and a $75,000 match provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. Prizes will be available.
For the foundations for which WyoGives provides a platform, the donations make all of the difference. Lisa Ansell Frazier, the founder, director and president of the Buffalo Youth Nation Project, says the difference WyoGives has made is “night and day.”
“With WyoGives, it’s such a blessing to be able to get support,” Frazier said. “And it’s a huge help to all our communities across Wyoming. So, I’m very grateful.”
The Buffalo Youth Nation Project assists Native nations, especially youth, by providing a variety of resources, from food and clothing to school supplies. Frazier is enrolled in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, but currently lives in Cheyenne.
“It’s more approaching Indigenous nonprofit with an Indigenous lens,” Frazier said.
Frazier’s organization will be one of many that benefits from WyoGives this year, and, as an organization that is funded entirely by donations, these gifts are essential.
“Many organizations also secure their own matching sponsors,” Shields said. “That’s always exciting to see, when donors go to the site and find their favorite causes and organizations … those funds are being matched, which increases the impact.”
The matching system makes donors’ dollars go that much further for participating nonprofits. Rooted in Cheyenne, a nonprofit tree planting organization, uses those donations to create a diverse urban canopy and build a strong community.
“Even if it’s just $1, it’ll be matched and turned into $2,” Rooted in Cheyenne program coordinator Rebekah Savage said. “Donate whatever you can; it’ll go to a really great cause. They’re really investing in a living legacy. They’ll be able to see these trees for decades to come.”
Through Rooted in Cheyenne events, like for many of the nonprofits participating this year in WyoGives, a strong community has been built up around their cause.
“It’s a big community building organization,” Savage said. “People make friends, they meet their neighbors, they get experiences that they haven’t had before. I think a lot of it is based around community, but also helping our urban forest.”
WyoGives also helps build community among nonprofits. Fundraising is the job of nonprofits, but connecting with other nonprofits strengthens their ability to do that job. Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens joined in with WyoGives, in part, for this reason.
“We did it for the camaraderie,” Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens Executive Director Jill Lovato said. “We wanted to connect with other nonprofits, to stand with them and support them as a friend.”
Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens supports the Botanic Gardens by helping to fund special projects. This year, funds will go to updating The Shane Smith Grand Conservatory.
These are just a few of the more than 300 nonprofits that will be open to receiving donations online on July 12. With the tagline, “Live Here, Give Here,” the event encourages donors to support their community in any way they can.
To show the impact live, a real-time count of total donation dollars and donors will be available at WyoGives.org, the same site where participants can donate.
“It’s an incredibly inspiring day, as people across Wyoming demonstrate their support for nonprofits who contribute so much to our communities and quality of life,” Shields said.