CHEYENNE – Members of Fleet Reserve Association Branch #059, Cheyenne, invite all students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in the association’s 2023 Americanism Essay Contest.
Participants are invited to submit a 350-word essay centered on this year’s theme: “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”
This national contest, sponsored by FRA to promote a spirit of patriotism among America’s youth, offers a national grand prize of $1,500, with other recognition in each grade category.
“Each entrant must be sponsored by an FRA member or branch,” said Cheryl Koski, vice-president of Branch 059, in a news release. “We’re proud to sponsor students, including those who are home-schooled, from Wyoming.”
Winners are selected at the branch level in each grade category, which are forwarded to compete in one of FRA’s eight regions. Regional winners are then forwarded to the Association’s National Americanism Committee, where first-, second- and third-place winners are selected in each grade category.
Essays must be legibly written or typed on one side of the paper, and each entry must include a separate sheet stating the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, name of school (or “home-schooled”) and grade, the number of words in the essay and name of the sponsoring member or branch. Essays must be submitted through an FRA member or local FRA branch before the Dec. 1 deadline.
To learn more about FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest, contact Cheryl Koski at 307-630-9008 or koski@bresnan.net. Applications may be obtained from your school counselor, social studies teacher or Koski. Completed applications should be sent to Cheryl Koski, P.O. Box 20723, Cheyenne, WY 82003.
