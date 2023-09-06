CHEYENNE – Members of Fleet Reserve Association Branch #059, Cheyenne, invite all students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in the association’s 2023 Americanism Essay Contest.

Participants are invited to submit a 350-word essay centered on this year’s theme: “What Memorial Day Means to Me.”

