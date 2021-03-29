CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne has a new police chief.
Mark Francisco, who served in the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department for 30 years, was sworn in Monday morning by Mayor Patrick Collins.
"Taking that oath was – it was a bit emotional for me," Francisco said. "This is a culmination of 30 years of work, and to land in Cheyenne is just a dream come true. And to be the chief of police here is an honor of a lifetime, it really is."
The ceremony was well-attended but brief, with Collins telling attendees Francisco was "ready to go to work." On Monday, Francisco said he was planning to tour the police station, begin meeting with community leaders and other law enforcement, and start to learn the ins and outs of how the department functions.
Francisco said he and his wife, Lisa, arrived in town on Friday, and so far have been "nothing but welcomed."
"People here are just wonderful, and I can't wait to be part of the community," he said.
Francisco's decades of experience have given him confidence, Collins said, but he's not cocky.
"He seems really humble in the fact that he wants to learn how we do things, which I think is really important," Collins said.
Having come from Kansas City, Collins said throughout the interview process that he wanted to make sure Francisco was sincere about wanting to move to Cheyenne.
"The thing I was really concerned about is: why Wyoming? What was he running from? That was the first question that I asked," he said. "After talking to him, I'm just convinced that this is a lifelong dream of his to come west to be part of Wyoming, so we have a person with great experience, plus a love for where we live. I think it's going to be a perfect marriage."
In interviews before and after his hiring, Francisco told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that his fondness for the state – having visited often with his family while growing up – was one of the things that prompted him to apply for the job, alongside his desire to become chief of police and work for a smaller department.
Outgoing officers
On Thursday, the Cheyenne Police Department honored outgoing Capt. Nathan Buseck, who had been serving as acting chief since the beginning of January. Buseck will become chief of police for the Idaho Springs Police Department in Colorado.
Buseck started with CPD in January 2000. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007, to lieutenant in 2012 and to captain in 2016. Throughout his career, Buseck also served as a field training officer, a member of the SWAT team and a detective. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of New Mexico in 1995, and he is a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #277.
"I have appreciated the hard work of everyone at this department, and I will miss the relationships that I have built with all of you and our community members," Buseck said in a news release.
Lt. Howard Smith, who began his career with CPD in May 1989, was also honored at the ceremony.
Smith was promoted to sergeant in 2013 and lieutenant in 2016. During his tenure, he served as a member of the bomb squad, commander of the bomb squad and Master Police Officer, a designation given to experienced officers who have served in several different units. He earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from the University of Wyoming in 1988.
After retiring from the force, he plans to focus on his landscaping business full time.
"Thirty years into this, and I am surrounded by nothing but people I respect. I look forward to seeing what the new group brings," Smith said in the release. "This, for me, is very difficult, because this is it. I mean, my life started, literally here, at the police department. Everything good that came to me has been through this police department."