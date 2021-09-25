CHEYENNE – Sankofa African Heritage Inc., a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit, presents the 10th MAAFA Education Conference: Debunking Racial Myths and Divisive Assertions That Nullify Community Relations and Hinder Social Development.

Fredrick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming will speak on "The Study of Blacks Versus Black Studies," as well as chair other presenters: Nate Breen, "The Fordham Report and Wyoming Social Studies Standards- Grade F;" James Peebles, "Critical Biblical Race Theory and Western Theologians;" and A. Meadows-Fernandez; "Learning from the Legacy of Medical Apartheid."

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. The event is free, including refreshments.

Supporting sponsors include LCCC's Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, Think Wyoming and Visit Cheyenne. Contact Jill Zarend at 307-635-7094 for more information or special ADA arrangements.

