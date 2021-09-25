...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Fredrick Douglass Dixon to address MAAFA Remembrance Day Conference
CHEYENNE – Sankofa African Heritage Inc., a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit, presents the 10th MAAFA Education Conference: Debunking Racial Myths and Divisive Assertions That Nullify Community Relations and Hinder Social Development.
Fredrick Douglass Dixon, head of the Black Studies Department at the University of Wyoming will speak on "The Study of Blacks Versus Black Studies," as well as chair other presenters: Nate Breen, "The Fordham Report and Wyoming Social Studies Standards- Grade F;" James Peebles, "Critical Biblical Race Theory and Western Theologians;" and A. Meadows-Fernandez; "Learning from the Legacy of Medical Apartheid."
The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at Laramie County Community College, Union Pacific Room, 1400 East College Drive. The event is free, including refreshments.
Supporting sponsors include LCCC's Department of Student Engagement and Diversity, Think Wyoming and Visit Cheyenne. Contact Jill Zarend at 307-635-7094 for more information or special ADA arrangements.