CHEYENNE – Climb Wyoming will begin a free commercial driver’s license training program soon for low-income single mothers in Cheyenne.
Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives during these challenging times and get ready to drive trucks of every shape and size, from small delivery trucks to school buses and flatbed trucks.
Local jobs with wages between $15 and $20 per hour have moms working a regular schedule in town and home at night.
Interested moms should call Sheri today at 307-778-0094, message Climb on Facebook, or visit climbready.org.
For 35 years, the statewide nonprofit Climb Wyoming has helped low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services.
For more information, go online to www.climbwyoming.org.