CHEYENNE – Last fiscal year, the federal government spent more than $350 million buying goods and services from small businesses in Wyoming. If you want to sell your products and services to the federal government, you won’t want to miss GRO-Biz.

This conference is Wyoming’s premier government contracting event, according to a news release from the SBA Wyoming District Office, and it’s being held virtually March 8-10. Whether you’re new to the process or your business has been selling to the government for years, there’s plenty to learn at this year’s virtual gathering.

Benefits in attending this free event include:

  • An introduction to free resources to assist you navigate the federal procurement process
  • Federal agency presentations on what supplies and services they buy and how they purchase them
  • Multiple sessions to choose from, with some topics focused on basic government contracting and others more relevant to those who have experience
  • Networking with other small businesses
  • Marketing your product or service one on one to the participating federal agencies

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/gro-biz-conference-2022, or to obtain additional information, contact Janean at 307-343-0765 or Katie at 307-757-6869 at the Wyoming PTAC or Deb at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 307-247-3736.

