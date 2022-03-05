...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie County Wyoming including Cheyenne...Nebraska
Panhandle Counties to include Alliance...
Hemingford...Bridgeport...Sidney and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Free GRO-Biz Virtual Conference to be held March 8-10
CHEYENNE – Last fiscal year, the federal government spent more than $350 million buying goods and services from small businesses in Wyoming. If you want to sell your products and services to the federal government, you won’t want to miss GRO-Biz.
This conference is Wyoming’s premier government contracting event, according to a news release from the SBA Wyoming District Office, and it’s being held virtually March 8-10. Whether you’re new to the process or your business has been selling to the government for years, there’s plenty to learn at this year’s virtual gathering.
Benefits in attending this free event include:
An introduction to free resources to assist you navigate the federal procurement process
Federal agency presentations on what supplies and services they buy and how they purchase them
Multiple sessions to choose from, with some topics focused on basic government contracting and others more relevant to those who have experience
Networking with other small businesses
Marketing your product or service one on one to the participating federal agencies
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/gro-biz-conference-2022, or to obtain additional information, contact Janean at 307-343-0765 or Katie at 307-757-6869 at the Wyoming PTAC or Deb at the U.S. Small Business Administration, 307-247-3736.