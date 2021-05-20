CHEYENNE – The city’s compost facility, located at 3714 Windmill Road, has free single-grind wood mulch available for residential homeowners and businesses.
Compost can conserve water and spruce up your yard. You also can help plants retain moisture by spreading mulch over barren areas.
Stop by the compost facility for this unlimited free offer while supplies last. The compost facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 307-632-5518 or the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440.