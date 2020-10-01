CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division, along with the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and Rooted in Cheyenne, will conduct a contactless drive-thru tree giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the main parking lot of the Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive.
Three-year old Austrian pine and Black Hills spruce will be available while supplies last. Residents will be limited to two trees per vehicle.
Several other tree-related activities are scheduled for the day: an Arbor Day story time will be given at the Paul Smith Children’s Village from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; an online awards presentation will be held at 1 p.m.; an online tree planting demonstration will be given at 1:30 p.m.; a tree walk group tour will be given at 2 p.m.; an online tropical tree tour will be given at 3 p.m.; and the Arbor Day beer release at Accomplice is at 5 p.m.
For more information, and to view the online demonstrations and tours, go to Rooted in Cheyenne’s Facebook page.