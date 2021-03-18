NEW YORK – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Wyoming residents on Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MST as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour.
The conference, which is free and open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts.
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:
• The Importance of Relationships for People with Dementia and Their Family Members – Robin Barry, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Wyoming, Project Director for Enhancing Dementia-Capable Wyoming, will review research findings about how close relationships influence the well-being of people with dementia and their family members.
• Maintaining Dignity and Control with Effective Powers of Attorney – As people age, being able to maintain one’s dignity and control over their lives becomes more critical. This is especially true for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive disabilities. Their diagnosis does not mean that they must surrender all control over their financial and healthcare decisions. Kelly Davis, an elder law attorney with the firm of Davis, Johnson & Kallal, LLC, based in Cheyenne, and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, will talk about the importance of planning ahead.
• Navigating the Caregiver Journey – Stella Montano, President of Life Link of Sheridan County, Sheridan Chamber Ambassador for AARP and a member of AARP Wyoming Sheridan’s Community Action Team, will provide tips for family members as they embark on their caregiving journey. She will offer strategies to help improve the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers and provide information on local services and resources.
For more information, or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who can’t participate or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.