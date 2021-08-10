CHEYENNE - Cleaning a home in a way that helps prevent infection will be the subject of the next “House Calls,” a virtual free webinar series, scheduled for Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Kelley O’Leary of the Hawaii Department of Health will be the webinar’s presenter. O’Leary is an expert on infection control and will offer simple suggestions for keeping a house clean and making it more difficult for infection to thrive. O’Leary will cover the difference between cleaning and disinfecting, how to look up whether your disinfectant kills COVID-19, and the contact time needed for adequate disinfection.

To take part in this free webinar, visit https://aarp.cvent.com/c/calendar/958ee93d-668f-4e2b-b2a0-2542664b2eb3 or dial 253-215-8782.

The webinar will describe the best ways to prevent transmission of infection in your home. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to ask questions, watch the webinar on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy anytime after the webinar’s start time.

