CHEYENNE – Since the start of Bingocize, working out has never been so much fun!
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, The Wellness Wednesday Webinar Series will feature the creator of Bingocize, Jason Crandall, who will explain what Bingocize is and where to take part.
The thumbnail sketch of Bingocize is that it is a combination of bingo, exercise and health education.
Trained leaders of the program select between three separate 10-week units that focus on exercise only, exercise and falls prevention, or exercise and nutrition. Groups of participants play Bingocize twice a week for 45 minutes to an hour each time with exercises focusing on range of motion, balance, strength, and endurance. The program is delivered using a traditional bingo game, along with printed curriculum materials. Program participants can also use a mobile web-based app to Bingocize in person or remotely.
To join the webinar, go to Facebook.com/AARPwy to take part in this free webinar event.
Ten senior centers in Wyoming have been selected to be the first in the state to offer the program, with the Wyoming Department of Health helping to order equipment and helping teachers to gain certification. Nationally, the program has been implemented in 40 states and three foreign countries.