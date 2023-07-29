LYMAN (WNE) – The Wyoming Freedom Caucus on Wednesday called on the state library to cut ties with the American Library Association.
The group’s disdain for the organization stems in part from ALA’s endorsement of numerous sexually graphic books for kids.
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is reviewing the Wyoming State Library’s connection to the American Library Association over apparent political differences.
Gordon is reviewing the connection between the national ALA and the state’s libraries, Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said Wednesday.
If Wyoming ends its association with the ALA, it will be following in the footsteps of Wyoming’s Campbell County Library and Montana, which both quit due to the books deemed unsuitable for children.
