LYMAN (WNE) – The Wyoming Freedom Caucus on Wednesday called on the state library to cut ties with the American Library Association.

The group’s disdain for the organization stems in part from ALA’s endorsement of numerous sexually graphic books for kids.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus