CHEYENNE – Nuvision Credit Union will hold its inaugural “Freedom Ride” on July 3 in Cheyenne, honoring organizations supporting local veterans.
The ride begins with registration at 9 a.m.,“kickstands up” at 10 a.m. at High Country Harley-Davidson, located at 3320 Lincolnway, for the actual ride. Riders will return at 12:30 p.m. to enjoy a BBQ meal and live music.
Nuvision will provide lunch to all participants at the end of the event. Lunch is catered by local business Pioneer BBQ, and Sunshine James will perform beginning at 12:30 p.m.
This ride supports the Dogs & Tags of Wyoming organization, which seeks to supply service dogs to individuals with PTSD, and the High Plains Honor Flight, a group dedicated to providing all-expense-paid trips for veterans to Washington, D.C., to see, first-hand, the memorials established in their honor.