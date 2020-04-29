CHEYENNE – Rep. John Freeman, D-Green River, has announced his decision not to seek reelection to the Wyoming House of Representatives in House District 60.
“It has been an honor to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives,” Freeman said in a statement. “I’m thankful that I was able to serve in the restored Capitol building and meet in the territorial chamber, where women’s right to vote was cemented 150 years ago.”
Freeman worked hard to represent the interests of House District 60, Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming since he was first elected to the House in November 2010, according to a news release.
Freeman has served on the House Education Committee; the Joint School Facilities Committee; the Management Council; the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee; the Select Natural Resource Funding Committee; the Select Committee on the Wyoming Value Added Energy and Industrial Plan; the Governor’s School Safety Taskforce and the Complete College Wyoming Committee. He also served on the Wyoming Distance Education Task Force and as Minority Caucus Chairman for four years.