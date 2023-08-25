LANDER — Is a love scene in Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” epic tale obscene? When it comes to mature content in reading and other school materials, where and how to draw the line has been a perennial debate among school leaders of Fremont County School District 1.
Last week, a draft policy submitted by board member Taylor Jacobs, with help from board member Scott Jensen, that outlines punishment for staff who share “obscene” materials at school faced pushback as punitive and threatening.
Others noted its objective was a no-brainer, but the proposal was ultimately tabled.
Jacobs earlier this year led efforts to remove the book “Let’s Talk About It,” which featured frank discussions about sex, gender and masturbation, along with cartoon genitalia, from the shelves of Lander Valley High School.
For the proposed policy on obscene materials, she said she’d taken language from both state and federal law in an effort to curb such materials from entering the schools in the first place.
Jacobs is a school psychologist and board-certified behavior analyst who has brought forward research suggesting the ways that pornographic material can be harmful to children.
“There’s a lot of research behind pornographic material,” she said in introducing the draft policy. “In this policy, I’m trying to prevent this material from coming into our schools.”
Jensen noted that Wyoming statute makes it a misdemeanor to distribute such materials to kids.
“Whether or not it’s criminal, it doesn’t belong here,” he said. “There should be no such materials in our schools.”
Jacobs described the policy, which states staff members who supply materials deemed as obscene would face discipline up to and including termination, as something that would act as a reminder to employees.
“I’m hoping this is a preventative, where staff is looking at ordering a book … and they’re unsure about this,” he said.
The board had spent months fine-tuning the policy that outlines how parents and community members can object to books and other materials and how they will be reviewed for appropriateness for kids. During those discussions, board members learned more about the “Miller test” prescribed by the U.S. Supreme Court in how to weigh whether something is obscene, and also the concept that once something is on the shelves of the library, it can be harder to remove than something that hasn’t yet been added.
“I see a couple of legal implications here,” board member Aileen Brew said of the proposed obscenity policy. She referenced the Miller test as the ultimate authority on what meets the definition of obscene.
“Are you going to say ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ one of the greatest love stories of all times, is just sexual …?” she asked.
She said she wanted to “make sure our teachers feel secure they can select materials that talk about us and our human world.”
Outside the legal questions, “It just makes me really uncomfortable that staff may face disciplinary consequences up to and including termination … I think the assumption is enormous here. Your intention is to tap the brakes when they select materials? That makes me really uncomfortable.”
Jacobs said “Romeo and Juliet” wouldn’t be considered obscene because of one scene, adding that the Miller test could be referenced in the policy, or perhaps added to the policy for how the district handles objections to school materials.
“This is the law,” Jensen stated. “It’s not A or B or C.”
He said for something to be considered obscene, it would have to lack literary merit, which obviously would discount Shakespeare from question.
“I want people to read this and realize in Fremont County 1, we take this seriously, and if a member of staff – I don’t want to discuss a particular member of staff – but if a member of staff [were to introduce obscene materials], we will take it seriously,” he said. “If it’s harmful for kids, you, as an adult, should know. … Go work somewhere else.”
Board member Dr. Kathy Hitt pointed to both the policy on how to object to school materials and the one that governs how they are selected in the first place, along with the policy that restricts materials and discussion about “controversial materials” as already in place to handle the issues.
“I truly believe we have the safeguards in place. … The punitive nature, I’m really struggling with that,” she said. “I think some of our staff already feel that pressure from some of the things that have been asked by this board.”
Board Chairman Jared Kail said he wasn’t sure whether the proposal was reactionary, or something that the district really needs. Board members agreed to table it without a vote.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters