CHEYENNE – Efforts by Laramie County organizations, combined with fresh produce donations from Miller Farms of Colorado through the Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market, have led to more than four tons of fresh produce distributed so far to families in Albin, Burns and Cheyenne.
Each Saturday, a representative from the Cheyenne Rotary After Hours Club and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program in the Laramie County Extension Office recruit and oversee volunteers from community groups who help load and deliver produce to Needs Inc., where it is weighed and stored.
Needs staff and volunteers pack the produce into boxes and distribute to those in need.
“A huge thank you to Miller Farms, the CRAH club and CNP,” said Taylor Albert, Needs Inc. executive director, in a news release. “They made this possible for us.”
The Needs food pantry is open to the public, and it also delivers food to community centers in Albin and Burns. Laramie County 4-H clubs, Boy Scouts and other Rotary clubs are just a few of the groups who have volunteered to help.
Albert estimates up to 1,500 people have benefitted from the program so far. The Saturday Farmer’s Market is the annual fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County. The market is expected to run through Oct. 3.