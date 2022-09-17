Molly Fretag

What is CRMG Therapy and Performance?

Cheyenne Regional Medical Group (CRMG) Therapy and Performance is a physical rehabilitation clinic focused on restoring physical health, well-being and quality of life for people recovering from an injury or illness or who have certain health conditions. The Therapy and Performance team includes knowledgeable occupational and physical therapists trained to address a variety of conditions. The clinic has recently moved to Pershing Plaza. It was previously located on the fifth floor of the medical office building attached to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Molly Fretag, OTD, OTR/L, is an occupational therapist with CRMG Therapy and Performance. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University and a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy from Pacific University. She specializes in holistic, patient-centered therapy, caregiver education and outreach. She is also an aging-in-place advocate.

