Cheyenne Regional Medical Group (CRMG) Therapy and Performance is a physical rehabilitation clinic focused on restoring physical health, well-being and quality of life for people recovering from an injury or illness or who have certain health conditions. The Therapy and Performance team includes knowledgeable occupational and physical therapists trained to address a variety of conditions. The clinic has recently moved to Pershing Plaza. It was previously located on the fifth floor of the medical office building attached to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
What is occupational therapy?
Occupational therapy is a rehabilitative service that helps people regain independence and improve their quality of life through the supervised practice and use of daily and purposeful activities. For this kind of therapy, an “occupation” is considered an activity or purpose that “occupies” a person’s time.
What is physical therapy?
Physical therapy is a rehabilitative service that treats abnormal movement and pain caused by an injury, a disability or health conditions. It seeks to promote health and quality of life.
When would someone want to see an occupational or physical therapist?
A person might need an occupational therapist to help rehab from an injury, illness or condition that is making it hard to perform daily activities and tasks. This could happen after the person has had an upper extremity injury (such as a hand fracture) or if the person has been injured at work, has had surgery or has had a brain injury.
A person might need a physical therapist to help manage and treat pain or other conditions that interfere with the person’s ability to move. This could happen after a stroke or other neurological event, after orthopedic surgery, if the person has back and neck pain or limitations in joint movement or if the person suffered a work or sports injury.
What kinds of treatment do occupational therapists provide?
Occupational therapists evaluate and assess each patient to create an individualized plan of care in collaboration with the patient and patient’s provider. Occupational therapists use evidence-based interventions that include therapeutic activities and exercises, manual or hands-on techniques and neuromuscular re-education. The goal is to help restore, adapt or modify patients’ movements to meet their occupational needs. Occupational therapists can help patients live independently and participate in meaningful activities at home and work and within the community.
What kinds of treatment do physical therapists provide?
Physical therapists evaluate and assess movement and function to create an individualized plan of care in collaboration with the patient and patient’s provider. Individualized care plans are tailored to improve the patient’s ability to move, reduce or manage pain, restore function, increase endurance and prevent disability. Physical therapists focus on helping people achieve fitness goals, regain or maintain their independence and lead active lives.
What’s the difference between occupational and physical therapy?
Occupational therapy focuses on a person’s ability to perform, participate and engage in daily activities and tasks. Physical therapy focuses on a person’s ability to move and manage pain and to restore or improve function.
Why is physical rehabilitation important?
Occupational therapy interventions have been shown to reduce re-hospitalization rates due to the focus on performing daily activities and tasks in a safe manner. Physical therapy interventions promote mobilization after injury or illness to achieve healing and to improve or maintain quality of life.
What services are offered at the CRMG Therapy and Performance?
CRMG Therapy and Performance offers several kinds of rehabilitation and care, including aquatic therapy, back pain management, custom orthotics (to include fabrication), instrument and sound-assisted soft tissue mobilization techniques, Kinesio Taping, LSVT-BIG, lymphedema therapy, manual therapy and soft tissue mobilization techniques, myofascial release techniques, neurologic rehabilitation, orthopedic care, physical agent modalities and trigger-point dry needling.
Molly Fretag, OTD, OTR/L, is an occupational therapist with CRMG Therapy and Performance. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University and a Doctorate of Occupational Therapy from Pacific University. She specializes in holistic, patient-centered therapy, caregiver education and outreach. She is also an aging-in-place advocate.
