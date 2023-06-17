CHEYENNE — For children who rely on school lunches, the weekend and longer breaks, can leave them susceptible to hunger. Fighting food insecurity in Cheyenne’s schools is the mission of the Friday Food Bag Foundation.

For the past eight years, FFBF has assembled its bags in the back of Element Church’s building on East Carlson Street. The church has helped with assembling spring break bags and has provided a rent-free space to the foundation. However, with recent growth in the size of the church’s congregation, the foundation will need to find a new space.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

