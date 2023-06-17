Volunteers fill Friday food bags in the warehouse space provided by Element Church on East Carlson Street. After using the space for eight years, the Friday Food Bag Foundation is searching for a new location.
Peaches Tyrrell/courtesy
Food bags prepared to be delivered to students.
Friday food bags filled and waiting on shelves before transport.
CHEYENNE — For children who rely on school lunches, the weekend and longer breaks, can leave them susceptible to hunger. Fighting food insecurity in Cheyenne’s schools is the mission of the Friday Food Bag Foundation.
For the past eight years, FFBF has assembled its bags in the back of Element Church’s building on East Carlson Street. The church has helped with assembling spring break bags and has provided a rent-free space to the foundation. However, with recent growth in the size of the church’s congregation, the foundation will need to find a new space.
Though they will continue to work together on spring break and newly introduced Christmas bags, telling the foundation they will need to begin looking for a new space was a heartbreak for both parties, said FFBF Board of Directors President Peaches Tyrrell.
“We’re more than grateful to Element Church,” Tyrrell said. “We have been there for eight years. They have been so gracious.”
The foundation will likely have to pay rent once it finds a new space, which will increase overhead costs.
While Tyrrell doesn’t expect that to affect how many children they can help in the short term, it may have an impact in the long term.
To prepare for the new costs, some of the board has formed a subcommittee for fundraising. They’ve determined different levels of sponsorship, with the hope of finding new funding to cover the expected costs.
“We’re hoping that one of the sponsorships might pay for rent and some of that overhead expense that might be coming our way,” Tyrrell said.
Friday Food Bag Foundation plays an important role in combating food insecurity in both Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2.
“It’s one of those problems that I don’t think people truly understand unless they are affected by food insecurity,” Element Church outreach director Eiron Wilson said. “They don’t understand the need and the severity of it, but it is a problem.”
In the state of Wyoming, one in eight children faces hunger, according to Feeding America. In Cheyenne, LCSD1’s social workers help to determine the level of food insecurity for school kids.
The foundation began by producing just 50 bags a week in 2007 and now serves more than 1,000. This number is based on the yearly need in each of the 40 schools the foundation serves; some schools need as many as 95 bags and some as few as three.
To fill and store that many bags, the foundation is looking for a space of about 3,000 to 4,000 square feet. The current space at Element Church is only 1,800 square feet, causing the foundation to store food in a separate storage unit.
“We’re always just striving to be better and make sure we’re reaching all of the kids in need,” Tyrrell said. “We go through the social workers of Laramie County School District 1 and 2 to find these kids. That’s how we get our numbers. We never know their names, we only know how many per school.”
Due to budget and donation constraints, the foundation has not always been able to meet the needs of every child experiencing food insecurity. In the past, there have been waitlists if schools determine their needs are bigger than initially budgeted for, Tyrrell said. They do, however, do a good job of readjusting the budget to accommodate all of the kids.
For those over 18 years old, food pantries are available in the community, including one at Element Church, which doesn’t require an ID or proof of income. This pantry will remain available, even after FFBF moves to a new location, as it is independent of the foundation.
Ideally, the foundation would find a new space to move into before the school year begins, as its first bag fill of the semester is scheduled for Aug. 22, Tyrrell said. However, Element Church has offered to allow them to remain in the space as late as October or December.
“We’re excited to continue our partnership with them,” Wilson said. “We do love them, and they do an amazing job.”
As FFBF looks for a new location, its leaders remain confident that they will continue to be able to serve the community.
“I’m confident that wherever we go, we’ll be just fine,” Tyrrell said. “We’ll be able to continue the program, hopefully seamlessly, and we will continue to serve the great community of Cheyenne. We appreciate everybody who supports this program.”
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.