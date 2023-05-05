CHEYENNE – Fridays on the Plaza is returning to Cheyenne this summer to deliver a lineup that will include one Grammy-nominated artist and one Grammy Award-winning artist.
The lineup was announced Friday afternoon at the Depot Plaza. Jason Sanchez, deputy director of Community Recreation and Events for the city, expressed his enthusiasm concerning this year’s roster of musical talent.
“We have a great lineup,” Sanchez said. “We’re real excited for the summer, and excited for some good weather, too.”
Sanchez’s excitement is well warranted, as evidenced by a perusal of this year’s lineup. The 32 performers are:
June 2: Welshly Arms with Electric Animals
June 9: Tyler Bryant and The Shakedown with Crooked Jacks
June 16: Saliva with The Trujillo Company
June 23: Fastball with The Blues Dogs
June 30: Shwayze with DJ Channell
July 7: Sam Tinnesz
July 14: 3OH!3 with Traffic Controller
July 21: Tris Munsick and The Innocents
July 28: Los Lonely Boys with The Barlow
Aug. 4: Zella Day with YaSi
Aug. 11: Big Mountain with Josh Gonzales Band
Aug. 18: Vanteslayedit and Pocketbook Prophet with No Love Gang and DJ45ive
Aug. 25: Jalan Crossland with Mason McTell
Opening acts start at 5:30 p.m., and headliners take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Fridays on the Plaza began in 2005 and, since then, has established itself as Cheyenne’s biggest outdoor music festival. Supported by community sponsors, this free concert event has hosted noteworthy musical acts such as Jalan Crossland, the Byrne Brothers and Wyoming’s own Third Rail.
In addition to the musical entertainment, concertgoers enjoy culinary offerings from various food vendors. While food and music are certainly some of the most compelling enticements to attend, Sanchez said that the event is ultimately about community cohesion.
“It’s a community event,” Sanchez said. “We’re trying to bring the community together and bring some good music, and just give everybody a chance to enjoy summer and be a community together.”
Of course, being a community was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Fridays on the Plaza in 2020. Fortunately, all pandemic-related health restrictions were eventually lifted, permitting this summer tradition to resume in 2021.
As one might expect, making Cheyenne’s biggest outdoor music event happen entails a lot of work. Commenting on the breadth and scope of this undertaking, Sanchez said, “There’s a lot of work that goes into putting this together and putting it on. I’m kind of neck deep in speaker systems at the moment.”
Thanks to community sponsorship, Fridays on the Plaza is a free concert.
“We have a lot of sponsors,” Sanchez said. “If it wasn’t for the sponsors, we couldn’t do it.”