CHEYENNE – Live music will soon return to Cheyenne Depot Plaza after 22 months of silence.
The city of Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department announced Friday that Wyoming’s summer music festival, Fridays on the Plaza, is officially back. This year, the events team is bringing a “new look, enhanced quality experience and a carefully curated lineup of 32 bands from around the country,” according to a news release.
For almost 20 years, Fridays on the Plaza has brought the community together via live music. And this summer, from June 4-Aug. 27, residents can gather to enjoy the following bands:
Fridays on the Plaza Lineup 2021
(Opener starts at 5:30 p.m., headliner starts at 7:30 p.m.)
June 4: Float Like A Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound
June 11: Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone
June 18: Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band
June 25: The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band
July 2: Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo
July 9: My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake
July 16: Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies
July 23: Third Rail with The Barlow
July 30: Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines
Aug. 6: Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz
Aug. 13: Blinddog Smokin’ with Dragondeer
Aug. 20: Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers
Aug. 27: The Palms with The Foxies
Fridays EXTENDED:
Saturday, July 24 (Opener starts at 7 p.m., headliner starts at 8 p.m.): Baby Bash with DJ Supajames
Wednesday, July 28 (Show starts at 1 p.m.): Black White Blues Band with Destroyers From Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey
(This story will be updated.)