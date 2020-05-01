CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne announced Thursday that all Fridays in the Plaza concerts and related events are canceled for June.
According to a news release, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our community.” It was made to follow the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and statewide public health orders related to public gatherings.
The city will continue to monitor any updates to statewide public health orders and CDC recommendations to reevaluate Fridays on the Plaza events for the remaining summer months of July and August.