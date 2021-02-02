CHEYENNE – Walking around the second floor of the Atlas Theatre during the day is like walking through a mystery movie set post-filming – you see the spooky, dilapidated nature of the space, but the sunlight peeping through the lace-covered windows reveals its hidden beauty.
On Tuesday, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players Managing Director Todd Martin and longtime volunteer/artist Brenda Lyttle led a Facebook live event to announce the theater company’s recent purchase of its neighboring building at 215 W. Lincolnway. Lyttle said CLTP has had its eyes on the property for nearly 40 years (which is how long she’s been a volunteer), so it’s particularly thrilling to finally see the group’s dream become a reality.
“When I was 22 years old … I have a pretty vivid memory of being here in this lobby at a table with Bill Dubois, Chuck Anderson and Tina St. Clair – I was the baby of the group – and we were talking about the future of the Atlas, and one of our major subject areas was talking about how can we buy 215?” Lyttle said. “Because what they knew then was that in order to really make the improvements we needed at the Atlas, we needed to have 215. … And finally, here was our chance to buy it.”
The purchase was made possible by about a year’s worth of fundraising efforts by a devoted three-person Friends of the Atlas committee, who raised roughly $600,000 for the purchase, repair and upkeep of the building. That purchase will enable CLTP to build an ADA-compliant elevator to the balcony, ADA-compliant expanded bathrooms, a code-required staircase and elevator to the Atlas’ upper floors and perform various repairs to the existing Atlas structure.
CLTP board member Mike McGowan explained that CLTP can’t make any of the much-needed repairs to the upper floors of the Atlas without being required to add the aforementioned ADA-compliant features, but making those kind of structural changes aren’t easy when the two sections comprising the building are more than 100 years old (the front lobby portion dates back to 1887, and the back theater portion was added in 1907).
“That would just ruin the historic nature of the building,” McGowan said. “This way, we can put them next door, and when we join them, we’ll have the elevator entrance here, and we won't have to destroy anything.”
Board Director Mary Hall added that CLTP has been aware of the need for building improvements since the organization bought the building in the 1960s, but it wasn’t until 2008, when a major architectural study was done indicating the great need for repairs and expansion, that CLTP got serious about making it happen. An ad hoc committee was formed in 2016, and Friends of the Atlas has been working hard to achieve that goal ever since.
Martin noted that essentially all of the fundraising for this project was done during the COVID-19 pandemic, which speaks volumes about the Atlas’ role in the community.
“I think what it shows is that even in the midst of a pandemic, Cheyenne Little Theatre is such an ingrained part of this community that people were still willing to donate,” he said. “They believe in the future of the organization. And I think it shows the excitement building around an arts and entertainment district in downtown Cheyenne. With what they've done at The Lincoln and other venues downtown, like what they're doing at Dillinger’s … we’re really hoping that the Atlas can be a part of that and serve as an artistic center for the community.”
Martin is excited by the prospect of fixing so many structural issues the Atlas has long faced – such as having more than 200 people in the audience for the melodrama, but only two stalls in each bathroom – as well as the possibility of adding a catering kitchen; expanding the green room; creating a costume and prop storage area; expanding the lobby/box office/bar; enhancing loading and unloading capacity at the back of the theater; adding offices, and upgrading the lighting and sound systems.
These improvements will greatly enhance the quality of every CLTP production, he said, and this purchase has allowed him to dream even bigger and consider other creative ways to use the additional space.
“Everybody has their wish list,” Martin said. “One of the things on my wish list is expanded rehearsal space and expanded performance space, maybe even an additional black box theater upstairs here on the second or third floor, that allows us to have even more performances scheduled for the community.”
But nothing will be done to the theater without the public’s input, he added. Just like the recent repainting of the theater’s facade, residents will have the opportunity to offer their opinions at several community input sessions, so keep referring back to www.cheyennelittletheatre.org and the CLTP social media pages for information about those meetings as it becomes available.
“My husband and I got married here in the Atlas,” Lyttle cited as one of many reasons the Atlas is close to her heart. “It is the history of Cheyenne in a building. And people who walk in here for the first time walk in the doors and look around and say, ‘Oh my gosh’ ... it's more than a building. It's a presence and a soul.”