CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days announced this week that AXS, a global leader in ticketing, is its official ticketing partner, bringing the latest innovations in mobile ticketing, data intelligence and distribution opportunities to the iconic western event.
CFD attendees can now utilize AXS Mobile ID technology through the AXS App, which provides contactless, secure and personalized fan experiences to elevate the event discovery, buying and entry process. AXS’ patented identity-based solutions will power Cheyenne Frontier Days with real-time data feeds to make revenue impacting decisions across all facets of their business operations, according to a news release.
CFD will leverage the AXS Anywhere distribution platform to reach new and existing buyers seamlessly and efficiently through a network of certified partners across social platforms.
“Our goal is to provide our annual visitors with the best possible experience from the time they purchase a ticket to when they walk through our gates. To do that, we need a partner who will bring the latest in technology and support to our organization,” said Tom Hirsig, Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO. “We look forward to our partnership with AXS deploying the enterprise solutions they bring to the partnership.”