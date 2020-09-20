CHEYENNE – In a move bemoaned by many in the Cheyenne community, Frontier Gymnastics announced last week that it will be closing permanently Saturday, Sept. 26, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gym, which has regularly helped children get to regional and statewide competitions, made the announcement in a Facebook post that drew dozens of responses from people saddened by the decision.
“Unfortunately, like other fitness centers and gyms across the country, our facilities have been hit hard by the mandatory closures due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing health orders requiring us to severely limit operations for the past five months,” Frontier owner Mary Williams wrote in the post.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my fantastic, hardworking staff, who worked loyally for the past several years to bring the joy and value of this sport to so many children in our community,” she continued.
Located on the north side of town just off Powderhouse Road, Frontier has provided quality coaching to dozens of kids through the years. Local resident Cindy Vroman-Pugh said her daughter, who just finished a four-year stint training at the gym, had a great experience there.
“Mary does a good job not only focusing on gymnastics, but she does a lot with personal fitness and core strength and the importance of that,” Vroman-Pugh said.
The skills her daughter learned at Frontier have also proven useful for her to possibly transition to diving and cheerleading, Vroman-Pugh said.
“She wants to use the skills she learned at Frontier as a backboard for continuing other sports,” she added.
Without Frontier, the only gymnastics program currently offered in Cheyenne is through the city, though the property that includes the gymnastics facility, located at 610 W. Seventh St., was recently sold to Laramie County School District 1.
Community Recreation and Events Department Director Teresa Moore said the city has leased part of the facility’s space to continue the gymnastics program there, though staff are on the lookout for a more appropriate space to host local gymnasts.
“That facility is kind of no longer meeting our needs,” Moore said Friday. “It’s pretty small.”
Following Frontier’s closure announcement, Moore said her staff has gotten some calls from parents interested in enrolling their kids in the city’s program.
“We are limited as far as capacity, but we will certainly try to accommodate as many as we can, with the hopes we can get to a larger facility,” Moore said.
City officials had previously discussed purchasing Frontier’s facility, Moore said, but the city has lacked the funding to meet the asking price for the property.
“It’s not that it’s totally off the table, but we would have to find a funding mechanism at this point,” Moore said.
Otherwise, the city remains on the lookout for other options for a larger gymnasium space. But even if they are able to find one, the loss of Frontier will be felt by many families in Cheyenne.
“It’s a bummer,” Vroman-Pugh said. “I think it’s going to leave a hole in the community. I know there were a lot of people that started their gymnastics careers there.”