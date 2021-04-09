CHEYNNE – On March 4, the Frontier Lions Club hosted its 43rd annual Top Scouts Recognition Banquet.
The Frontier Lions honored Cheyenne Girl Scout Juana Rodriquez, who earned her Gold Award during 2020, and the 20 Cheyenne Boy Scouts who earned their Eagle Awards during 2020. The Boy Scouts honored were Travis Ahquin, Adan Asbury, Matthew Cobble, Josef Culver, Garrett Dolph, Connor Fisbeck, Ethan Harris, Colter Haws, Josef Larsen, Joshua Malcom, Taylor Merriman-Fish, Riley Milburn, Collin O’Connor, Isaac Peterson, Logan Schaad, Evan Smith, Jaden Tolman, Brenden Trembath, Ryan Williams and Trent Wingard.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement that these 21 young men and women organized, planned and oversaw community service projects totaling more than 4,000 work hours, according to a news release. Fourteen different community organizations benefited from these 21 projects.
Each Scouts received a packet of recognitions from several local and national organizations, including local businesses, public officials and nonprofits. Joe Schaffer, president of Laramie County Community College, spoke about some of his experiences as a youth.