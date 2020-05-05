CHEYENNE – On March 5, the Frontier Lions Club hosted its 42nd annual Top Scouts Recognition Banquet.
Frontier Lions honored the two Cheyenne Girl Scouts who earned their Gold Award during 2019 and the 21 area Scouts BSA who earned their Eagle Award during 2019. The highlight of the evening was the announcement that these 23 young men and women organized, planned and oversaw community service projects totaling more than 3,900 work hours. Eighteen different community organizations benefited from these 23 projects.
The Girl Scouts honored were Becca Monahan and Lyrick O’Brian. The Scouts BSA honored were Nick Allen, Kayden Alsup, Mikhail Bohl, Jaren Chapman, Forrest Cole, Nathan Dudu, Gage Godman, Coby Gooses, Jaron Groesbeck, Derrick Hammer, Sebastian LaRoux, Timothy Lloyd, David Malcom, Ian Peters, Dylan Raymond, Kyle Rushing, Michael Staley, Albert Tharp, Morgan Vance, Tighe Vuyk and Cameron Wingard.
Each Scout received a packet of recognition from several local and national organizations, including local businesses, public officials and nonprofits. Amber Ash, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, spoke about some of her experiences as a youth. Sheriff Danny Glick, Police Chief Brian Kozak and County Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm all personally congratulated each Scout in attendance.
The Frontier Lions are proud to have recognized hundreds of Scouts for their exceptional achievements since 1978. This year’s banquet had the largest attendance in the past 25 or more years. Guests came from as far as Wheatland, Casper, Gillette and Pine Bluffs in Wyoming, plus Fort Collins and Greeley in Colorado, for this nationally unique event.