CHEYENNE – The Frontier Lions Club of Cheyenne will host its 42nd annual Top Scouts Recognition Banquet on March 5 to honor local Girl Scouts who earned their Gold Award and Boy Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle during 2019.
Each of these Scouts will be recognized for their work and accomplishments with several congratulatory letters and certificates, as well as other gifts. Expected guests include elected officials from the state, county and city levels, to personally offer their thanks for the thousands of community service hours they and their crews donated.
This banquet is unique to Wyoming, Montana, western Nebraska and eastern Colorado, and, perhaps, the country. Frontier Lions Club is a community organization recognizing members of both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts with support from more than 20 local businesses, community organizations and individuals.
The banquet will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 5 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, and is open to the public. Seating is by reservation only, and the cost is $17 per person.
To make reservations, contact Steve Hopkins by email at hoppyjr1702@yahoo.com by Tuesday, Feb. 25.