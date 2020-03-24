CHEYENNE – After closing over the weekend due to concerns about spread of the coronavirus, the Frontier Mall will likely reopen sometime this week with stricter social-distancing requirements.
The temporary closure of the mall, which was announced Saturday night by the Cheyenne Police Department, was effective until Monday night.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said mall and health officials had reached a tentative agreement to allow Frontier Mall to reopen, though it had not been finalized as of late Monday afternoon.
Under the new agreement, the mall would be required to more strictly enforce recommended best practices, including social distancing of at least 6 feet and no gatherings of more than 10 people in a store.
The original closure was deemed necessary due to many parents dropping off their kids at the mall. Emmons said under the agreement, kids being dropped off at the mall would still probably be turned away.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle will provide another update once a final agreement is reached.