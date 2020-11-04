CHEYENNE – The parent company of Frontier Mall and Frontier Plaza in Cheyenne has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of its plan to restructure existing debt.
Tennessee-based mall owner CBL & Associates Properties Inc. proposed a debt-for-equity swap in a federal court bankruptcy filing Sunday, according to Bloomberg. The move will hopefully help the company survive the COVID-19 pandemic, which upended retailers and lenders across the globe.
According to a company news release, the Frontier locations in Cheyenne will continue normal operations through the proceedings.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit CBL on multiple fronts, with many of its biggest renters, like J.C. Penney, filing for bankruptcy and planning to close shops. The company previously warned its investors that trouble was on the horizon when many tenants weren’t paying their rent.
The company owes about $4.5 billion to its creditors, according to the release.