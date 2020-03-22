CHEYENNE – Frontier Mall has been closed by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department until at least Monday night due to concerns about COVID-19.
Kathy Emmons, Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department executive director, said Sunday the decision was made to prevent younger people from using the mall as a gathering place.
"You've got kids together in close groups not using any kind of social distancing, which really is in violation of the governor's order about no more than groups of 10 and being six feet apart and those kinds of things," Emmons said.
The Cheyenne Police Department, which announced the closure in a Facebook post Saturday night, said the closure order would last at least 48 hours. The post states businesses with exterior doors and food service with curb delivery may stay open, though Emmons said her understanding is a lot of stores have already closed down.
Emmons said the county health department would be meeting with mall officials Monday to decide on a plan moving forward. She noted with schools closed, kids have more time throughout the week to visit other places.
"It's not even an issue that's just isolated to the weekend," Emmons said. "We want to make sure that we're being as responsive as possible to both sides, but our primary responsibility is to the public health of the community."
"We really appreciate people paying attention to the orders and being responsible," Emmons added. "This is a serious situation, and we know that probably the biggest tool we have right now is social distancing."