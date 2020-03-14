CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College won’t be seeing renovations to its 40-plus-year-old recreation center this year, following a clash between the House and Senate over capital construction projects that ended in a deadlock.
The Legislature was considering whether to fund several construction projects around the state, at a total of roughly $160 million. But ultimately, the Senate was unwilling to provide funding for a new swimming pool at the University of Wyoming, which killed the bill.
In an interview with reporters Thursday night as the session came to a close, Senate President Drew Perkins, R-Casper, said members of his chamber felt there had been plenty of UW projects funded by the Legislature in recent years. This year, the Senate was willing to fund roughly $125 million in projects deemed critical by Gov. Mark Gordon, but the House’s insistence on funding the UW Corbett Pool left the two chambers at an impasse.
“The fact that we take a respite for a year (on UW projects) while we figure out what’s going to happen with the economy seems appropriate to me, but the House didn’t agree,” Perkins said.
The halt of the projects will be felt in nearly every part of the state, as the plans included everything from renovations to the women’s prison in Lusk to construction of a chancery court in Casper. In Laramie County, the impact will be felt mostly in the lack of a renovation for the LCCC recreation and athletics center, known as the “RAC,” at a cost of roughly $18 million.
It is not the first time an effort to renovate the center has fell short in recent years. In 2017, voters rejected a $29.5 million bond that would have funded the renovation.
Ultimately, the community college projects died as collateral in the negotiations between the House and Senate. LCCC President Joe Schaffer said Friday that his understanding was that both the House and Senate were on board with all the community college projects.
“I guess I was hoping more out of our state leaders and folks at the university, and also in the Legislature, to understand how to take the high road and still move things forward for the state,” Schaffer said. “As a result, we all get to suffer now. But it’s part of the process, and I know it’s never easy.”
Schaffer noted the impasse could have an impact on the state’s economy, as construction can provide boosts to local economies. “I’m a little worried that what it’ll do is actually push more of the subcontractor market to Colorado or other economies where construction is hot,” Schaffer said.
The RAC is one of the most-used facilities on the LCCC campus, Schaffer said, and it hasn’t been renovated since the '80s. The facility is so out-of-date now that its electrical capacity has given students trouble. When the college got a new dryer for the facility, officials were forced to unplug all the bathroom’s hand dryers to have the electrical capacity to wash the pennies used for recreational sports.
“It’s just an old facility that we need to simply do something with,” Schaffer said. “Most students, when they come to the college now, especially in Wyoming with a challenging climate in the winter, they’re looking for opportunities for physical fitness and health and recreation and activities, and that’s what these buildings provide. We just aren’t providing the best experience with the facility the way it is.”
Schaffer said he had no plans to ask Laramie County voters to approve a special-project tax to fund the renovation, especially given the other LCCC projects that have won voter approval in recent years.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Mark Gordon said he was frustrated by the impasse between the House and Senate, noting his worries about the resulting collateral damage to community college projects.
“I worry a little bit that egos got in the way of being thoughtful about the projects that were really necessary going forward,” Gordon said.