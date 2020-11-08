CHEYENNE – In a year that doesn’t allow for many in-person fundraisers, the team at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union still wanted to find a way to honor all who have served with Veterans Day approaching this week.
As a result, the bank’s philanthropy branch, known as the Meridian Star North Star Foundation, offered local residents the chance to buy flags in honor of veterans and other heroes, such as first responders and health care workers. For each flag purchased, an honorary tag was attached to it that included the name of the person it was celebrating.
On Saturday morning, a small group began putting up the flags around Meridian Trust’s location along East Lincolnway, marking a culmination of the bank’s “Flags for Heroes” fundraiser.
Meridian Trust CEO Kim Withers, who was among the small group putting up the roughly 320 flags, said with all of the negativity nationwide, she wanted to remind the community of “what we can be grateful for.”
“Nothing says America better than our American flag,” Withers said. “This event has been very successful in fundraising, so we’re hoping to do it in subsequent years, especially when people actually see the flags all out there.”
In sum, the foundation raised about $30,000 through flag purchases and sponsorships, and that money will go to a handful of local charities through an application process with the North Star Foundation.
“We really are concentrating on the local charities, instead of the nationwide ones, because that money goes immediately to the organization,” Withers said.
With each fundraising effort, the foundation also tries to support a particular project. This year, Withers said much of the money raised will go to Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program, which provided a renovated home to a Cheyenne veteran earlier this year.
The flags will be up at Meridian Trust’s two Cheyenne locations until next weekend. With a high wind warning likely for Sunday, Withers said the flags may be taken down momentarily that day, then put back up for the remainder of the week.
For volunteers helping put up the flags Saturday morning, the initiative offered a moment to reflect on friends and family who have served in the military. Trevor Rutar, a board member for the North Star Foundation who was volunteering, sponsored a flag in honor of his brother, who served in the Navy.
“With the flags in such a display that we’ll have, I think that’s going to be a really neat thing,” Rutar said. “In the past, (the foundation) has taken a veteran to lunch or honored them, but I think this is a way we can do it in a really public fashion.”
“Cheyenne is such a military town with (F.E. Warren Air Force Base) and the VA here,” he added. “It’s a really good way to participate.”