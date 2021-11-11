...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
CHEYENNE – More than $26,000 has been donated so far to a fundraiser launched Tuesday in support of the Jones family, who recently suffered the loss of 13-year-old McCormick Junior High student Makaili James Evans.
Evans was struck last Friday by an oncoming vehicle while attempting to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk near McCormick, according to a preliminary investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after receiving on-site emergency care and was pronounced dead later that day.
Reed Barrett organized the fundraiser through GoFundMe in honor of his memory. And although thousands of dollars have been donated, the goal of the family was only $1 to show appreciation for any contribution made.
“This is when we step up and live the ‘Cowboy Strong’ motto,” Barrett said in the fundraiser description. “When we lend a helping hand to the family of such a beautiful soul who needs us now more than ever.”
Throughout his statement, he went on to describe how Evans had such a significant impact on the Cheyenne community and would be greatly missed.
Peers and friends at McCormick Junior High even began a #ForMak movement in remembrance of him this week, and other community members are welcomed to use a red porch light in the coming days to spread awareness of what a beacon of hope he was in every interaction.
“If you never met Makaili, you really missed out,” Barrett continued in his description. “But if you ever meet someone who knew him, you’re meeting a piece of his heart. Every single time someone had an encounter with him, they were left forever changed.”
He also said members of the student’s immediate family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support from the community.
According to his obituary, Evans is survived by his parents, Clifton and Janelle Jones, as well as Michael Evans; siblings Kaiser P. Cunningham III, Angelina Milatzo, Layla Robinson and Annelise Evans; and grandparents John and Sheri Heaton, Joe and Marilyn Bellis, Clifton and Shirley Jones, and Liz and Michael Joiner.
Friends and family are invited to a public visitation on Friday, Nov. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Cheyenne. There will also be a memorial service celebrated at the church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s education reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.