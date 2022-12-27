Laramie County Fire District 1 and other local fire authorities responded Friday afternoon to a house fire located at Mitchell Court. The fire resulted in the death of an elderly man, later identified in a GoFundMe fundraiser as Tim Adams' father. The fundraiser was organized for Adams and his mother, as they lost both a family member and the home. Courtesy of Facebook
CHEYENNE – A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been started for a Cheyenne family who lost their home and a family member in a house fire Friday afternoon.
Laramie County Fire District 1 and other local fire authorities responded to the fire in the 800 block of Mitchell Court around 1:30 p.m., along with deputies from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Cheyenne Police Department to assist with traffic control.
While firefighters were battling the fire, they were made aware of a possible victim trapped underneath the home. According to a sheriff’s department news release sent out Tuesday, the individual was an elderly male who was located by firefighters and had no signs of life. He was moved to an American Medical Response ambulance and the Laramie County Coroner’s Office responded.
Deputies and detectives were able to determine that there was no foul play surrounding the death, and reported the fire was caused accidentally while the man was underneath the residence dealing with frozen pipes.
No further details were provided by Laramie County Fire District 1 or the sheriff’s department.
Caring for family members
The Red Cross of Wyoming is assisting three other adults affected by the house fire, and can provide care, comfort, mental health and medical services, disaster supplies and lodging, according to a news release.
The Red Cross, local law enforcement and the coroner's office all declined to identify the victims of the house fire, but a GoFundMe account that was started Saturday shared the family’s story.
Chelle Binger organized the fundraiser for the Adams family's lost home, as well as the funeral expenses of the family member they lost. She said Tim Adams and his mother are trying to recover from the tragic accident, after the harsh cold weather southeastern Wyoming experienced caused the pipes under the house to freeze.
“Tim’s father went under the house to attempt to thaw the pipes and, in doing so, a fire started and he perished. Not only has Mr. Adams Sr. passed away, but their house is at a complete loss,” Binger wrote in the fundraiser description. “A day before Christmas Eve, Tim and his mother lost everything.”
She said Adams has lived in Cheyenne his entire life, brought joy to events and was a local business owner for many years. She asked contributors to help all they can as they recoup, with a goal of $20,000.
Tim Adams didn’t respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's request for comment by press time, but made his own post on Facebook following the fire. He confirmed the pipes were frozen, and his father died after being caught in the blaze.
Fire prevention tips
While it is unknown how the fire started specifically from handling the frozen pipes, Laramie County Emergency Management Fire Warden Matt Butler provided some general house fire prevention tips for residents on Tuesday.
He said it is important to have a smoke alarm in each room of the residence and to test to ensure they work properly.
When cooking meals in the home, stay in the kitchen. He said to keep the barbecue or grill at least 10 feet away from combustible materials, and to keep a properly rated fire extinguisher on hand.
Butler advised to replace worn or damaged wires in electrical applicances and extension cords. If the plug has three prongs, use all three and don’t force a three-pronged plug into a two-slot outlet or extension cord. Don’t overload electrical outlets or power strips, either.
Residents should also ensure combustibles are at least 3 feet from a portable heater, and candles should be at least 12 inches away. He said to make sure portable heaters are inspected by a nationally recognized laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratories. Another tip was to make sure the heater turns off automatically if it falls over or gets knocked down.
A fire escape plan should also be in practice for all those living in the residence.
“These are just a few tips for fire safety. There are many resources online that residents can use to be more fire safe,” said Butler. “Ready.gov is one such site that will provide fire safety tips, as well as many other tips that residents can follow for a variety of hazards.”
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.