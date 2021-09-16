...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Funds available for Wyoming breast cancer-related projects
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has announced that applications for its Community Grants are open through Sept. 30.
Since 2017, WBCI has granted more than $500,000 into community breast cancer projects and early detection vouchers across Wyoming. WBCI Board of Directors President Cara Nett states that “WBCI received $198,000 in 2021 funding requests, a record number of requests since we began. For the upcoming 2022 funding cycle, we anticipate funding requests will be even higher.”
According to Nett, WBCI Community Grants have funded a variety of projects through the years. Eligible projects have included four breast boutiques across the state, individual and group mental health services, early detection screenings and events, survivor retreats, vouchers for lodging and gas for those traveling for care, among many others.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is a nonprofit organization that raises funds that are then granted back into local Wyoming communities in an effort to increase early detection of breast cancer, decrease late-stage diagnosis and support survivors in the fight for their lives. Since operations began WBCI has funded more than 100 Community and Voucher Grants; provided services to more than 5,000 Wyoming residents; and paid for nearly 4,000 clinical breast exams, 700 screening mammograms, 251 diagnostic tests, 3,200 patient navigation services and 400 breast boutique services.