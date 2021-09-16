CHEYENNE – Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has announced that applications for its Community Grants are open through Sept. 30.

Since 2017, WBCI has granted more than $500,000 into community breast cancer projects and early detection vouchers across Wyoming. WBCI Board of Directors President Cara Nett states that “WBCI received $198,000 in 2021 funding requests, a record number of requests since we began. For the upcoming 2022 funding cycle, we anticipate funding requests will be even higher.”

According to Nett, WBCI Community Grants have funded a variety of projects through the years. Eligible projects have included four breast boutiques across the state, individual and group mental health services, early detection screenings and events, survivor retreats, vouchers for lodging and gas for those traveling for care, among many others.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative is a nonprofit organization that raises funds that are then granted back into local Wyoming communities in an effort to increase early detection of breast cancer, decrease late-stage diagnosis and support survivors in the fight for their lives. Since operations began WBCI has funded more than 100 Community and Voucher Grants; provided services to more than 5,000 Wyoming residents; and paid for nearly 4,000 clinical breast exams, 700 screening mammograms, 251 diagnostic tests, 3,200 patient navigation services and 400 breast boutique services. 

To learn more about the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative or applying for a Community Grant for the upcoming 2022 grant cycle, visit www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or contact Heather Ross at info@wyomingbreastcancer.org.

