CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting a public meeting to get community input on the future of the Converse Avenue corridor north of Dell Range Boulevard.
With continuing development north of Dell Range, traffic levels are projected to increase significantly. This study looks at improving Converse Avenue between Dell Range Boulevard and the planned extension of Carlson Street.
The primary goal of the project is to provide a conceptual plan for the reconstruction of Converse Avenue that meets the future mobility needs of the residents and businesses along the corridor.
The meeting will take place Wednesday, May 26, at Anderson Elementary School, 2204 Plainview Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation followed by a dialogue with city and MPO staff, the design team and community members, who will share and discuss improvement strategies to guide the design concept. While this meeting will be in person, the presentation will be livestreamed via the MPO’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PlanCheyenne.
For more information, visit www.plancheyenne.org.