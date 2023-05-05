CHEYENNE — Cheyenne is proud of its many historic structures, and most long-time residents are familiar with many of them. The Carey Mansion, the Historic Governors’ Mansion and the Plains Hotel are just a few of the Capital City’s familiar sites.
There’s one building that isn’t included in the historic tour of the city, but which has a rich history nonetheless. What will happen to it, however, is unclear at this point.
Located at 604 E. 25th St., near the Lakeview Cemetery, this three-story brick building probably doesn’t gain as much as a glance from those driving through the area. At first, it appears to be just another of Cheyenne’s former grand residences, now neglected, with peeling paint on the window frames and crumbling concrete walks. However, with one notable exception, this structure never was a long-term family home. Instead, it was an integral part of the health and welfare of the Cheyenne community.
The piece of land where the building sits was, like so much of Cheyenne in the late 1880s, owned by the Union Pacific Railroad. According to a title search by Cathie Tabor-Douglas, secretary of Cheyenne’s Historic Preservation Board, the property was sold to several different individuals from 1883-1887 when it was acquired by the Territory of Wyoming.
As reported by WyomingHistory.org, Gov. Frances E. Warren convinced the 1886 Wyoming Legislature to appropriate funds for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb Asylum in Cheyenne. Carl Hallgerg, reference archivist at the Wyoming State Archives, said that architect J.S. Mathews was commissioned to develop plans for an institutional building in 1887. J.R. Grimes was awarded the construction contract that same year. The building was completed but never was occupied for its intended purpose.
“In 1892, the Territory rented the building to be used by the Keeley Institute,” Hallberg said. This controversial institute had facilities in every state and employed a method known as the “Gold Cure.” Patients were injected with bichloride or double chloride of gold to treat alcohol and drug addiction. The Keeley treatment was eventually discredited, and the institute in Cheyenne was closed.
Because it was already equipped for residential use, the building next became the Wyoming Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in 1895. Seven years later, the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home was relocated to Buffalo, and is now known as the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming.
During the early 1900s, the residence was rented by the state to several private individuals. The only persons who appear from the city directories to have lived there long-term was the adjutant general and his family.
State records indicate “in 1929, the asylum property, which had been used for a number of government activities, became the State Home for Dependent Children … to provide for the care of needy orphans and other dependent children.” The records are unclear how long it was an orphanage.
For the greater portion of the remainder of the 20th century, the structure housed a variety of government functions, including the Works Progress Administration, Wyoming Recreation Commission and Wyoming National Guard. It is thought to also have been used as a training facility for law enforcement officials.
The state transferred ownership of the property to the city of Cheyenne in February 1995. A year later, Laramie County assumed possession. Tabor-Douglas said that at the time of the transfer, the deed references the property to be known as the Ross Building. It is uncertain if this is in honor of Gov. William B. Ross or his wife, Nellie Tayloe Ross, Wyoming’s first woman governor, or both.
Southeast Wyoming Mental Health Center would be the next occupant of the Ross Building. The group had outgrown its administration and treatment center, located on the north half of the block. Architect Glen Garrett drew the plans for the remodel of the Ross Building from residential space to offices. SEWMH Center later would be known as Peak Wellness Center.
After 40 years of service as a therapist, associate director and director of Laramie County programs, William Quinn was honored in 1992 by the Peak board of directors by having the structure’s name changed to the Quinn Building.
In September 2021, Peak Wellness Center began the process of merging with Volunteers of America (VOA) Northern Rockies.
“The Planning and Development office has only had a pre-application meeting regarding the property,” said city planner Lonnie Olson. “The VOA has filed a preliminary conceptual site plan, but the office has not received an official submittal for the project to date.”
Today, the Quinn Building and its neighbor to the east, the former Hutchins Florist, are behind a wire fence to prevent anyone from entering the property. The future of the Quinn Building is uncertain, but its past always will be a part of Cheyenne’s legacy of caring for those in need, whether they are persons in need of mental health services, Wyoming’s veterans or orphans.