CHEYENNE – Learn how healthy soil leads to more productive rangeland and healthy livestock at Powder River Basin Resource Council’s virtual online panel discussion “Building Soil for Fat Cows & Ranch Profit” on Thursday, April 29, from 6-7:30 pm.
Speakers include rancher, author and soil regeneration pioneer Gabe Brown, one of the foremost experts in building soil health for farms and ranches; and Ann Fischer, a 25-year district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Baker, Montana.
Brown and family operate a diversified farm and ranch near Bismarck, North Dakota, that includes several thousand acres of native perennial rangeland along perennial pasture and crops. The Browns holistically integrate their grazing and no-till cropping systems with all natural grass-finished beef and lamb. They transitioned from traditional grazing and high chemical input farming, hoping to improve soil and profitability. Brown’s success led him to write a book and share his on-the-ground expertise with ranchers across the nation.
Fischer and her husband raise a commercial herd of Red Angus, running 250 pairs on 3,000 acres and have been using grazing rotations, cover crops and bale grazing to improve soil health – and thus increase productivity – on their land while reducing their inputs. This systems approach has helped many operations improve their net profit and begin to regenerate their landscapes. Fischer will be discussing how to meet watering needs in rotational grazing.
The online event is free, but requires advance registration, as attendance is capped at 100. The event will begin at 6 p.m., and following the speakers’ presentations, there will be a question-and-answer period.
For more information, contact Powder River at 307-672-5809 or email info@powderriverbasin.org. Registration is available at: www.powderiverbasin.org/events.