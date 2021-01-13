CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently expanded the Springer/Bump Sullivan Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Goshen County.
The new acquisition perpetually conserves 342 acres south of Yoder and nearly half the water rights associated with Bump Sullivan Reservoir, which supplies water to the property.
Wildlife will be the main benefactor of the expansion, with more water available to irrigate for important habitat and food plots.
The acquisition is thanks to the generous support of Ducks Unlimited, North American Wetlands Conservation Act, 2Shot Goose Hunt and Pheasants Forever in addition to the public. Ducks Unlimited purchased the property through grant funds and donated it to Game and Fish, including the water rights.
The new parcel is currently open to the public, named for access as Goshen Walk-In Area 23. Waterfowl hunting will be allowed this spring. Jerry Cowles, Laramie Region habitat and access supervisor, says there will be opportunities for hunters and anglers. Further, recreationalists will be able to use the expanded Springer property for access to 160 acres of Wyoming State land, which means more public land access in the region.
Rules and maps are available on the Game and Fish website at https://tinyurl.com/yymy5o2d, as well as onsite in the parking area.