CHEYENNE – Following federal and state guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is announcing the following cancellations and changes to spring events and meetings.
All Game and Fish season setting meetings will move to an online forum. Participants will be able to watch recorded videos that address:
• Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
• Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
• Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
• Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
The public is able to submit comments through the website, https://wgfd.wyo.gov/. Videos will be posted Thursday, March 26, on the Public Meetings webpage, https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings. The public comment period, which is open now, closes at 5 p.m. April 3.
The following is a listing of additional cancellations:
The Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, May 7-9 in Lander is cancelled.
Hunter education courses are suspended for in-person classes through the month of April. For questions, contact Katie Simpson at katie.simpson@wyo.gov or 307-777-4542.
The 2021 Conservation Stamp Art Show reception April 10 in Cheyenne has been canceled. A panel of judges will still review submissions and select winners. For questions, contact Margaret James at margaret.james@wyo.gov or 307-777-4591.
Sage-grouse local working group meetings will be moved online or canceled. South-central on March 19 and Southeast on March 27 are canceled. For questions contact Leslie Schreiber at 307-527-7125.
All aquatic invasive species trainings for the public are canceled for the spring. For questions, contact Josh Leonard at joshua.leonard@wyo.gov or 307-721-1374.
The Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame scheduled for March 20 in Cody at the Center of the West is postponed; a new date will be announced in the future.